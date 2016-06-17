The 'Daredevil' star explains how he totally failed a 'Star Wars' audition

It turns out we almost saw Daredevil in “Star Wars.” Well, sort of.

Charlie Cox, who plays the title character in Netflix’s “Daredevil,” is so accustomed to playing the blind Matt Murdock that he forgot how to maintain eye contact while acting for an audition on a “Star Wars” movie. And he says it lost him the role.

“It’s been really fun to look people in the eye,” Cox said in a new interview with

The Hollywood Reporter

. “I had gone to an audition — one of those things that are super-secretive and they don’t tell you, but I’m pretty sure it was for the Han Solo reboot — and halfway through it, the casting director stopped me and said, ‘Why aren’t you looking at me?'”

Apparently all the work on “Daredevil” tripped Cox up.

“I realised I had gotten into a habit of not making eye contact, because the only thing I had done for two years is play someone who is blind,” Cox added. “I never got invited back, probably because they couldn’t figure out why I was acting like a complete idiot.”

The actor is apparently just that committed to the role of The Man Without Fear. Meanwhile, the Han Solo role, of course, went to Alden Ehrenreich.

Cox is currently starring in the Off-Broadway play “Incognito” through July 10.

