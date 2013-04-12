'Charlie Brown' Actor Pleads Guilty To Stalking

Peter Robbins voiced Charles Schulz character Charlie Brown throughout the ’60s.

The man who voiced Charlie Brown on holiday TV specials plead guilty to threatening and stalking both his ex-girlfriend and a plastic surgeon Wednesday.



City News Service reports 56-year-old Peter Robbins allegedly threatened to kill his former girlfriend and her son if she refused to return his dog and car.

Robbins allegedly made similar threats to a plastic surgeon who gave his ex-girlfriend breast enhancements.

He faces up to three years in prison.

Robbins was arrested back in January on five felony charges including stalking and making a threat of death or bodily harm.

The child actor voiced the “Peanuts” character in cartoons throughout the ’60s including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Boy Named Charlie Brown.”

He was also on the television series “Blondie.”

