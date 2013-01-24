The Voice Of Charlie Brown Arrested For Stalking

The man who voiced Charlie Brown on holiday TV specials has been arrested for stalking. 56-year-old Peter Robbins was apprehended Sunday evening at a border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico according to the U-T San Diego.
Robbins was reportedly wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for a felony warrant.
Information on San Diego County Jail’s website says Robbins faces five felonies which include stalking and making a threat of death or bodily harm to another.
Robbins’ bail is set at $550,000. He awaits a hearing Wednesday morning.
As a child, Robbins voiced the iconic “Peanuts” character through the ’60s in cartoons including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
SEE ALSO: 6 new Hollywood projects inspired by Lance Armstrong’s doping confession >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.