The Voice Of Charlie Brown Arrested For Stalking

The man who voiced Charlie Brown on holiday TV specials has been arrested for stalking. 56-year-old Peter Robbins was apprehended Sunday evening at a border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico according to the U-T San Diego.



Robbins was reportedly wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for a felony warrant.

Information on San Diego County Jail’s website says Robbins faces five felonies which include stalking and making a threat of death or bodily harm to another.

Robbins’ bail is set at $550,000. He awaits a hearing Wednesday morning.

As a child, Robbins voiced the iconic “Peanuts” character through the ’60s in cartoons including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

