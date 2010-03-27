CHARLIE BREAKS IT: Larry Summers Is Leaving At Some Point

Photo: Fox

From Gasparino at Fox Biz:Larry Summers, who heads the White House’s National Economic Council, has been described as unhappy in his job, and is suggesting in conversations that he may leave the administration by the end of the year, according to Wall Street executives who deal directly with key members of President Obama’s economic team.



White House press secretary Robert Gibbs told FBN that Summers isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

Also, that’s a real graphic they have now on Fox Biz.

