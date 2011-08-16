Charlie "Bit My Finger" Is The New Spokesperson For Gerber Finger Foods

The “Charlie bit my finger” video is one of the most successful viral videos ever (for whatever reason), and now baby food maker Gerber has apparently gained the rights to use it for a new campaign to promote its Finger Foods.



It’s a bit late though. That video first went up on YouTube back in 2007, and has lost all of its viral luster. But it does bring up the question about whether viral can simply be bought. Gerber just added captions to a once-viral vid that most people have seen before, and it has racked up nearly 200,000 views in a few weeks.

But it is, at the very least, fitting. Who better to use for Gerber Finger Foods that the greatest finger-biter in the history of the Internet?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

