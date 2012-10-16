What The 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Brothers Look Like 5 Years Later

VH1 has “Behind the Music.” Ragu has “Behind the ridiculous viral video.”



One-year-old Charlie famously bit his 3-year-old brother’s finger in a 2007 YouTube video that reached more than 480 million views.

Five years later, Ragu reunited the British duo for its latest commercial. The boys give a play-by-play of the events (“Charlie bit my finger.” “Yup.”), which is then followed by the tagline: “A long day of childhood calls for America’s favourite pasta sauce.”

Ragu’s last ad in the campaign, created by BFG9000 NY, featured a little boy walking in on his parents. This is considerably less squirm-inducing.

