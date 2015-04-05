Premier League soccer player scores a ridiculous 60-yard goal from his own half

Charlie Adam of Stoke City scored what is being called the Goal of the Season.

Trailing 0-1 late in the first half, Adam took the ball in his own half and noticed that Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was too far from his own goal. Adam then decided to let it rip from 60 yards out and the ball just cleared the outstretched arm of Courtois who was racing back.

All Courtois could do was shrug his shoulders.

