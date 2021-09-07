New clips of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio crying over online ‘hate’ are going viral, prompting conversations about fame and cyber-bullying

Sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Gotham/Getty Images

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio broke down in tears during the premiere of their TV show.

Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show” gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at their family’s lives.

Clips of the two sisters crying over the negative comments they receive are being widely shared.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Clips of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio in tears in their new Hulu reality show have gone viral.

Charli, 17, and Dixie, 20, rose to fame on TikTok, mostly through dancing and lip-synching videos. They were founding members of the content collective The Hype House in LA, which helped boost the careers of the young creators who stayed there as they collaborated together. “The D’Amelio Show,” which premiered on September 3, gives their millions of fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daily lives.

Clips from the first episode showing both sisters crying about the negative comments they receive are being widely shared on TikTok and Instagram, with viewers expressing concern and support.

In one TikTok shared by a fan account called @charliculturee, which has been viewed 5.1 million times, Dixie cries as she explains how her appearance is frequently criticized.

“Everyone picks apart every single thing I say and do and the way I look,” Dixie, who has 54.8 million TikTok followers, said. “I know it’s just people’s opinions, but it hurts so much.”

In a further clip shared by Def Noodles, Dixie said the hate makes her “feel like I don’t deserve anything.”

“I’m trying to do everything I can to better myself, and it just gets worse,” she said, as her family tried to comfort her. “They break up every single thing I do and make it a negative thing.”

Charli, who is the world’s biggest TikTok star with 124 million followers, was also filmed breaking down about how she is treated. In one clip shared to TikTok, which gained over 2 million views, she spoke about how what she says on the internet is misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In a to-camera interview, she said she was “very thankful” for everything she has as a result of her TikTok fame, but she also has to deal with people not liking who she is.

“I didn’t think it would be as … I don’t know,” she said before starting to cry. “I feel like it just gets more difficult every day. This is why I don’t go out. This is why I don’t want to talk to anyone.”

Seeing the D’Amelio sisters so upset prompted a conversation about cyber-bullying in the comments where the clips were shared on Instagram and TikTok.

Many viewers said they were heartbroken to see the young women so affected by online hate, while some suggested the family’s pursuit of celebrity was contributing to the negative response towards Dixie and Charli.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.