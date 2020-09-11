Charli D'Amelio opened up about living with an eating disorder and urged her fans to seek help if they need it

Charli D’Amelio/YouTube Charli D’Amelio said she has an eating disorder.

Charli D’Amelio has spoken publicly about having an eating disorder for the first time.

In a recent Instagram story she said she lives with an eating disorder and apologised if she has ever unintentionally triggered anyone with her content.

She said she has been scared to share this aspect of her mental health publicly, but ultimately hopes speaking out might help someone else.

D’Amelio posted the statement after receiving some backlash for a TikTok where she mimed the lyrics to Beach Bunny’s “Prom Queen” which included the line “count your calories.”

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realising that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologise,” she said. “I hope you now that I never intended to cause you harm.”

“I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders,” D’Amelio wrote to her 28 million followers. “It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world.”

She said she had been afraid to share this aspect of her mental health but ultimately hoped that speaking out might help someone else.

“I know eating disorders are something that so many people are also battling behind closed doors,” she said.

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realising that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologise. I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm.”

She added a message for anyone struggling and a link to the National Eating Disorders helpline.

“Some days can be worse than others,” she said. “I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s OK to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong.”

D’Amelio, who is just 16, gets a barrage of comments every day about her weight and appearance from her 86 million TikTok followers. She’s constantly told she’s too thin, gaining weight, and objectified in every way possible. In April, she spoke out about it all and told people to stop talking about her body.

“It’s not your place to tell me if I’m losing weight or gaining weight,” she said.

She asked people to be respectful of each other, and “understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down.”

“I’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to,” she added. “It’s never ok and I feel like I really needed to say that. I love you all but please stop!!”

Fellow TikTok star Addison Rae also hit back at hurtful comments about her body in April and sent a positive message to fans who might be going through the same thing.

She said she kept seeing people referring to her as “fat” and “a whale” and it was making her feel bad about herself. But she added that she would use the comments as motivation rather than letting them get her down.

“I’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out every day to become the healthiest version of myself,” she said, and encouraged her fans to do the same.

“If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments,” she said. “You are perfect.”

