Inside the life of 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio, the most popular TikTok star in the world who now has her own TV show and clothing line

Charli D’Amelio has over 125 million followers on TikTok. Screenshot TikTok/@charlidamelio, Photo by STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed person on TikTok with more than 125 million followers.

D’Amelio became popular for her dancing and choreography.

She recently starred in a Hulu show about her family’s life in LA, called “The D’Amelio Show.”

If you’re familiar with TikTok, you probably already know who Charli D’Amelio is. With more than 125 million TikTok followers and the no. 1 “Most Popular” ranking on influencer catalog Famous Birthdays, 17-year-old D’Amelio has taken over as the most popular teen on the internet.

In addition to choreography and performing viral dances – most notably the one to the song “Renegade” – and being one of the first TikTokers to star in a Super Bowl commercial, D’Amelio also starred in the Hulu docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” and created a clothing brand with Hollister. Here’s how the teenager and her family rose to fame.