Inside the life of 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio, the most popular TikTok star in the world who now has her own TV show and clothing line

- Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed person on TikTok with more than 125 million followers.
- D’Amelio became popular for her dancing and choreography.
- She recently starred in a Hulu show about her family’s life in LA, called “The D’Amelio Show.”
If you’re familiar with TikTok, you probably already know who Charli D’Amelio is. With more than 125 million TikTok followers and the no. 1 “Most Popular” ranking on influencer catalog Famous Birthdays, 17-year-old D’Amelio has taken over as the most popular teen on the internet.
In addition to choreography and performing viral dances – most notably the one to the song “Renegade” – and being one of the first TikTokers to star in a Super Bowl commercial, D’Amelio also starred in the Hulu docuseries “The D’Amelio Show” and created a clothing brand with Hollister. Here’s how the teenager and her family rose to fame.
It’s perfectly symbolic of the type of videos that drove D’Amelio’s rapid success, and in the next five months helped her accrue more than 5 million followers.
D’Amelio is from Norwalk, Connecticut, where she grew up with her 20-year-old sister Dixie D’Amelio and her parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio. Her dad ran as a Republican for Connecticut State Senate in 2018 and lost to the incumbent.
Before starting her TikTok account in June 2019, Charli was a competitive dancer and posted videos and photos from competitions on her Instagram.
But her most popular TikToks are her various dance videos, and one of her most popular TikToks of all time is her dancing to the song “Lottery (Renegade)” by the group K Camp.
In early 2020, after the original choreographer of the “Renegade” dance was identified as 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon, the two danced together for Charli’s TikTok.
When Charli announced her meet-and-greet in Connecticut, where VIP ticket experiences cost $US100 ($AU137), she landed herself in her first controversy. She later clarified that the price of tickets paid for security for the event, but that anything leftover would go to charity.
Charli’s first video on her YouTube channel, which is a vlog of her meet-and-greet, has more than 13 million views and her channel has over 9 million subscribers. She encourages followers to donate to Carnival for a Cause, which benefits children with developmental disabilities, as well as Breathe for ALS.
As reported in The New York Times, the Hype House formed in Los Angeles as a TikTok collective bringing together some of the platform’s biggest stars (namely, Charli), as well as some fresh faces looking to make daily content.
Charli and her sister Dixie officially left the Hype House in May 2020.
Several members of the Hype House live in the LA mansion full-time and they’re soon getting their own reality show. Charli and her parents live in their own home in LA, while Dixie lives in an apartment nearby.
Hudson is one of the core members of the Hype House and used to appear in a lot of dancing videos with Charli. The 19-year-old from Stockton, California built his TikTok following by lip-syncing to famous artists and collaborations with other TikTok stars.
happy birthday to my beautiful mother! thank you for being my best friend through all of the ups and downs!! i love and appreciate everything you do for me so much!! have the best birthday ever ❤️
UTA signed the entire D’Amelio family, including the sisters’ parents. Marc has his own TikTok account with over 10 million followers, while Dixie has 55 million TikTok followers.
The agency is set to work with the D’Amelio family on digital content, live touring, podcasts, books, TV, and licensing and endorsements, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Charli was one of the first TikTok stars to land a Super Bowl commercial, and hers was sponsored by Sabra Hummus. The commercial aired during Super Bowl LIV and was promoted across social media.
It played on the “ok boomer” meme, and Charli celebrated the accomplishment with a joke about being TikTok famous.
In the lead-up to the switch, Gray posted a TikTok making it clear that she was happy for Charli’s success, and doesn’t care about the numbers.
“i’m proud of how far i’ve come & i’m rooting for charli [sic],” Gray wrote in her caption. “I think she’s amazing. it’s never been a competition.”
On April 14 2020, they confirmed via matching Instagram Stories that they were breaking up. Charli wrote, “i’m sorry i waited so long to tell you all. i wanted to take the time to process it for myself.”
The docuseries premiered on September 3 and offers a behind-the-scenes glance into the family’s life. The show featured several scenes showing both Charli and Dixie, who have spoken out about their mental health struggles, crying in response to receiving hate comments on the internet.
In June, they presented Social Tourist’s second clothing drop with a TikTok fashion show on Charli’s TikTok account.