23 pictures that show why travellers voted Charleston the best city in America

Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards for 2015.

The awards are based on a survey that includes responses from thousands of experienced travellers.

Charleston, South Carolina, was voted the second-best city in the world and the best city in America and Canada. (Kyoto, Japan, was ranked the No. 1 city in the world.)

With its rich history, impeccably landscaped gardens, and stunning waterfront views, it’s no wonder travellers ranked this city so high up.

