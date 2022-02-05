I’m a New Yorker who visited Charleston, South Carolina, for the first time. Here are 5 reasons I already want to go back.

- I recently took a three-city road trip that started in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Over the course of three nights and around two and a half days, I explored the city.
- There was so much to appreciate, and I hope to return to enjoy more of the food, views, and scenery.
After three nights and around two and a half days, I made my way into Georgia where I stopped in Savannah, and then Atlanta before flying home.
Though I would have loved more time in each city, I tried to make the most of the days I had. In Charleston, that meant eating as much as I could and using all my free moments to explore. I already can’t wait to go back, and when that happens, here’s what I’ll be planning to do.
Many of the cobblestone paths weren’t fit for traffic — some not for cars at all — but they were perfect for exploring on foot, which is one of my favorite activities regardless of where I am.
On these walks in Charleston, I was treated to up-close looks at the architecture of largely renovated carriage houses, small gardens fit for enjoying afternoon lunch (in my fantasy, at least), and fragrant floral arrangements.
As part of my time in Charleston, I spent one night on an Airbnb sailboat docked in a marina on the Ashley River. While I’m not sure I would personally spend the $800+ for a night on a sailboat (Insider paid for the Airbnb, per our reporting standards), I would love to return to this part of Charleston again.
I saw people pass by on small boats and even some kayaks, which I imagine would be a great way to experience the beauty of the city — next time, I would look into these types of rentals.
Charleston is teeming with incredible places to eat, from barbecue joints to seafood spots and side-of-the-road eateries. However, I made peace with the fact that I wasn’t going to get to try them all in this one, three-night visit. There’s always next time, and when that happens, I’ll be making it a point to taste some Lowcountry classics and Gullah-Geechee cuisine.
I was only able to catch the sunset on just one of the three nights during my early December visit. Personally, I love being able to sit on a great rooftop with friends, family, or even by myself and enjoy the experience of watching the sun disappear past the horizon line.
I loved what I saw, but I know there are so many other parts of the city and county — including, but not limited to, North Charleston, James Island, and Sullivan’s Island — that offer different views, food, and landscapes.
With so many things already on my wish list, I can’t wait to plan another trip to this southern, coastal city.