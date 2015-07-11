FBI: The Charleston shooting suspect shouldn't have been able to buy a gun

Alleged Dylann Roof website Dylann Roof with a confederate flag and a gun

A background check mix-up allowed the alleged Charleston shooter to buy a gun.

According to the FBI, the 21-year-old charged in a church shooting rampage was able to purchase one in April because of a mix-up in his background check.

“We are all sick this happened,” FBI Director James Comey told reporters in a briefing Friday. “We wish we could turn back time.”

The examiner of Dylann Roof’s federal background check did not see a police report in which Roof admitted to drug possession, which would have barred him from buying the weapon, Comey said.

Roof, a 21-year-old white man linked to racist views, is charged in the June 17 shooting rampage at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine black people were killed.

