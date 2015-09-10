Watch Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake unleash a new version of their 'History of Rap'

Bryan Logan
Justin Timberlake Jimmy FallonYouTube screencap

“Tonight Show” host, Jimmy Fallon and singer Justin Timberlake are probably two of the most famous hip-hop fans in show business.

The guys, on occasion, will launch into their energetic “History of Rap” medleys on Fallon’s late-night talker — backed by the virtuoso “Tonight Show” house band, The Roots — showcasing their lyrical chops with karaoke renditions of current and classic hits.

 The guys did it again Wednesday night with History of Rap 6.

Check out the video below:

 

NOW WATCH: Get ready to root for the bad guys — your first look at ‘Suicide Squad’ is here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.