Watch Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake unleash a new version of their 'History of Rap'

“Tonight Show” host, Jimmy Fallon and singer Justin Timberlake are probably two of the most famous hip-hop fans in show business.
The guys, on occasion, will launch into their energetic “History of Rap” medleys on Fallon’s late-night talker — backed by the virtuoso “Tonight Show” house band, The Roots — showcasing their lyrical chops with karaoke renditions of current and classic hits.
The guys did it again Wednesday night with History of Rap 6.
Check out the video below:
