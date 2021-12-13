A 25-year-old electronic musician with millions of streams on Spotify was found dead in his Nashville hotel room, police say

An electronic musician popular on SoundCloud and Spotify has died at the age of 25, police say. Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Charles Elias Ingalls, known online as CharlestheFirst, was found dead on Friday, police said.

A press release says Ingalls was in Nashville to perform.

Ingalls had over 60,000 SoundCloud followers and over 25 million plays on Spotify.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 25-year-old electronic musician who was popular on SoundCloud and had tens of millions of Spotify streams, Nashville police said in a press release on Friday.

Charles Elias Ingalls made music under the handle CharlestheFirst and had over 60,000 followers on SoundCloud and 25 million Spotify plays. He was known for making bass music, trip-hop, and experimental electronic music.

He was found dead in a Nashville hotel on Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in the press release. The Reno, Nevada-based musician was in Nashville to perform on Saturday night in Pelham, Tennessee, police said.

Lab Group, an electronic music trio that included Ingalls along with producers who go by the names Potions and Supertask, respectively, released a statement confirming his death on Instagram on Saturday.

“Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him,” states the post, which has garnered over 20,000 likes. “A son, a brother, a friend, a poet and an absolutely brilliant musician.”

Other popular electronic musicians like Brandon “Wreckno” Wisniski and Ian Evans, or Mize, commented on the post to mourn Ingalls.

Ingalls’ Spotify bio states that he was born in 1996 in the Sierra Nevada mountains and took inspiration from nature. His most popular song on Spotify, “Mercy Falls,” has over 10 million plays.

The press release said the Medical Examiner’s Office will undergo an autopsy and toxicology testing. Emergency responders, who reported to the scene after a friend who discovered Ingalls called 911, found no signs of trauma on the body, the release said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and Lab Group did not respond to requests for comment.