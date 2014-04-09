Vintage Photos Show How Idyllic Italy Was During The 1980s

Harrison Jacobs
Courtesy of Charles Traub/Damiani

Photographer Charles Traub has been documenting the world through his all-seeing lens for the better part of fifty years, but no place has made more of an impression on him than Italy.

Though he has visited countless times since, Traub’s trips to Italy during the 1980s — the period when he first visited — remains a critical points of his career. During that time, Traub traveled to various parts of Italy each year, staying for 2 or 3 weeks at a time, to photograph what he called La Dolce Via, or the Sweet Way, a reference to the exuberant street life that has long been a hallmark of Italian culture.

The street culture and leisurely pace that Traub documented is now mostly gone, he says, as Italy struggles to keep up with the competitive global economy. Traub calls his work from this period “a time capsule” to an Italy that no longer exists.

Though Traub has shared a number of his photos with us here, the entire collection forms the basis of his new book, aptly titled, Dolce Via: Italy In the 1980’s.

PG 41 Agrigento 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiAgrigento, 1981
PG 23 Venice 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiVenice, 1981
PG 5 Rome 80Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiRome, 1980
PG 9 five kide Naples 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiNaples, 1981
PG 1 watermelon Naples 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiNaples, 1981
PG 47 Rome 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiRome, 1981
PG 27 Milan 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiMilan, 1981
PG 39 Florence 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiFlorence, 1981
PG 3 trevi fountain Rome 81Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiRome, 1981
Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiAmalfi, 1982
PG 16 kids Rome 82 Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiRome, 1982
PG 19 hallway Naples 82Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiNaples, 1982
PG 97 three nuns Rome 82Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiRome, 1982
PG 67 Naples 82Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiNaples, 1982
PG 31 Florence 82Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiFlorence, 1982
PG 57 Reggio EmliaCourtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiReggio Emilia, 1983
PG 83 Naples 85Courtesy of Charles Traub/DamianiNaples, 1985

