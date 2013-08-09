Charles Schwab Adds 6 New Flavours To Their 'Vanilla' Index ETF Offerings

In the past five years passive investing and indexing have

outperformed active investing.

Charles Schwab appears to be capitalising on this hot investment trend.

Schwab has unveiled six new Schwab Fundamental Index ETFs will begin trading next week. These ETFs will track the Russell Fundamental Index Series.

Market-cap weighted indexes are often criticised for focusing on popular stocks. The argument for fundamentally weighted strategies is that they are more objective and draw on fundamentals like adjusted sales, cash flow and so on.

First a quick look at the six ETFs that will be available to investors commission-free, online in Schwab accounts starting August 15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) — Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental U.S. Index Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) — Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) — Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental U.S Small Company Index Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental Developed ex-U.S. Large Company Index Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) — Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental Developed ex-U.S. Small Company Index Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) — Seeks to track the Russell Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index

“These ETFs add a new flavour to our ‘pure vanilla’ ETF market-cap line-up and further demonstrate our commitment to offering core products that help investors build their portfolios and potentially achieve better outcomes,” Marie Chandoha, president of Charles Schwab Investment Management (CSIM) said in a press release.

The ETFs will be added to Schwab ETF OneSource platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.