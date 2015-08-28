Charles Schwab is down

Brokerage and banking service Charles Schwab is reportedly having technical issues this morning.

Traders posting on Twitter and Facebook are saying they cannot log in to their accounts on the web or mobile app.

Charles Schwab has been responding to the complaints on Twitter, referring to the glitch as “systems issue” and “an internal technical issue.”

Schwab did not give an estimated time for when trading functions would be up and running again.

The problems follow similar glitches at TD Ameritrade on Monday. Customers of that online brokerage reported trouble accessing their accounts, and TD Ameritrade said it had been “seeing industry-wide latency issues,” according to MarketWatch.

Charles Schwab offers low commissions and fees and allows clients to place orders via phone or online.

Business Insider has reached out to Charles Schwab for comment and will update if we hear back.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

@SchwabService I haven’t been able to log into my Schwab account for the past hour. What’s up?

— Barth (@barthbazyluk) August 28, 2015

@CharlesSchwab @SchwabService What’s going on with the site? When can we expect it to work again?

— Jo (@josendotweets) August 28, 2015

@jsl_13 Yes, we are having a systems issue this morning. For now, pls call 800-435-4000 for any urgent matters.

— Charles Schwab Corp (@CharlesSchwab) August 28, 2015

@StocksThatDoubl We’re having systems issues & are asking clients to call 800-435-4000. We’ll post a note when it’s resolved.

— Charles Schwab Corp (@CharlesSchwab) August 28, 2015

