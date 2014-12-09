Survey Shows Americans Are Equally Concerned About Their Waistlines And Wallets

It’s that time of year when everyone pledges to get in shape, eat healthier, be a better person, etc.

This year, though, Americans want more than to go down a pants size.

According to a survey by Charles Schwab, more than a third of Americans said they would choose getting their finances in check as a New Year’s resolution.

Almost two thirds of survey respondents said they don’t feel like they’re on top of their money.

So it’s no surprise that over half are asking for cash to pay off credit card debt this holiday season.

Cash can only get you so far, though. Most said they don’t even know where to start when it comes to improving their finances.

Take a look at the infographic below to see what else is on Americans’ list of New Year’s resolutions.

Consider it a little motivation to start thinking about your own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.