Charles Schumer Vows To Start A Trade War On Eve Of Hu Jintao's Big Visit To America

NY Sen. Charles Schumer has always been a critic of Chinese export policies, and in the new Congress he’s going after them again.



On the eve of Hu Jintao’s visit to the US — he’ll be the guest at a huge state dinner on Wednesday — Schumer has announced plans to introduce legislation later this year that will punish the Chinese if it idoesn’t let the yuan float freely.

It’s not clear what, exactly, the legislation will contain, except that it will call on the Treasury to do something if China’s policies persist.

Schumer expects the legislation to have bipartisan support.

Click here for 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.