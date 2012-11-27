6 Ways Charles Schulz Was Really Charlie Brown

Like The Little Red-Haired Girl, Lucy Van Pelt was also based on a real person, only in this case, it was actually two people. The bossy, impatient and rude character was based on Schulz's mother and his first wife, Joyce.

One can imagine how bad Schulz's relationship with Joyce was, based on the fact that only a year after their wedding Schulz introduced Lucy to the world. Even after the couple's divorce, Schulz still featured Lucy prominently in the series, where she always seems to have the upper hand over poor old Charlie.

Schulz's mother was also a big inspiration for Charles, as her cold and distant manner made him constantly feel like he wasn't getting enough love. This is reflected in the way other characters treat Charlie Brown. While he seems largely positive despite his maltreatment, this is one way he greatly differed from Schulz, who grudgingly held on to every indignity and insult he ever received and used them later on to fuel his strip.