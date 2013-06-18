British Ad Mogul Charles Saatchi Warned Not To Choke His Wife Nigella Lawson Again

Nigella Lawson, celebrity chef and wife of art collector and advertising mogul Charles Saatchi.

British art collector Charles Saatchi has accepted a police caution for assault following an incident with his wife, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, outside a London restaurant.



The Sunday People tabloid showed pictures of Saatchi, a wealthy 70-year-old former advertising executive, with his hand around Lawson’s neck as they sat at a table outside a seafood restaurant.

The publicity-shy art collector, who owns London’s Saatchi Gallery, agreed to accept a police caution on Monday, according to media reports Tuesday.

“A 70-year-old man voluntarily attended a central London police station and accepted a caution for assault,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

It said officers were aware of the Sunday People article “and carried out an investigation”.

Cautions are handed to adults who admit a minor offence and can be used as evidence of bad character in court. A suspect who does not accept a caution may be arrested and charged. They are not criminal convictions.

Saatchi told the London Evening Standard newspaper: “We were sitting outside a restaurant having an intense debate about the children, and I held Nigella’s neck repeatedly while attempting to emphasise my point.

“There was no grip, it was a playful tiff.”

He said they had patched things up by the time they got home.

He said he had told his wife, a daughter of 1980s British finance minister Nigel Lawson, to leave their home with her two children until the “dust settled”.

