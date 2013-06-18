Charles Saatchi Says He Was Just Playing Around When He Choked Nigella Lawson

Photo:

The world was shocked when photos emerged of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson being choked by her art-dealer husband Charles Saatchi at a London restaurant.

Now, Saatchi has released a statement, reported by Charles Miranda at News Limited, playing down the seriousness of the images, claiming they were of a “playful tiff,” and that the couple had made up by the time they arrived home.

According to the article the 70-year-old Saatchi, Lawson’s second husband, said he only gripped his wife around the neck — leaving her visibly shocked — to “emphasise my point”.

“There was no grip, it was a playful tiff,” he said in the statement.

“The pictures are horrific but give a far more drastic and violent impression of what took place. Nigella’s tears were because we both hate arguing, not because she had been hurt.

“We had made up by the time we were home. The paparazzi were congregated outside our house after the story broke yesterday morning, so I told Nigella to take the kids off till the dust settled.”

