A source tells us that Live Gamer, a new company to be launched by Mitch Davis (the SOHO-based founder of Massive), will be funded by Charles River Ventures. CRV partner Austin Westerling has taken the board seat. Live Gamer will allow gamers to trade virtual goods.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.