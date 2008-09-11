Charles Rangel: I Cheated On My Taxes Because I Don't Speak Spanish

Charlie Rangel, longtime representative of Harlem (including Spanish Harlem!) explains why he didn’t report $75,000 in rental income on his Dominican beachfront house:



NYT: Representative Charles B. Rangel said on Wednesday that “cultural and language barriers” prevented him from understanding the finances of his Dominican Republic beachfront house, and vowed to repay several thousand dollars in federal taxes he owes after failing to report $75,000 in rental income from the villa…

“Every time I thought I was getting somewhere, they’d start speaking Spanish,” Mr. Rangel told reporters.

The good news: Mr. Rangel feels horrible about what he’s done and he’s taking full responsibility:

“I really don’t believe making mistakes means you have to give up your career,” Mr. Rangel said… He called his failure to report the income on his taxes “irresponsible,” but also said, “I personally feel I have done nothing morally wrong.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.