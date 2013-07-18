Cleveland 'Hero' Charles Ramsey Claims The Daily Mail Report That Says He's Broke Is 'Full Of Lies'

The man who became famous for helping rescue three kidnapped Cleveland women is disputing a report from the Daily Mail that says he’s broke and homeless.



The U.K. news outlet got an exclusive interview with Charles Ramsey and published an accompanying article that claims he’s homeless.

Ramsey reportedly told the Daily Mail that he is having trouble finding a job, and seemed to confirm reports that he’d used some of the donations he received to purchase a BMW.

Now, Ramsey is telling Cleveland news station WKYC that the article is “full of lies.”

“It’s bulls–t,” he told the news station. “That’s the politically correct word for it.”

Ramsey said he’s not homeless, he’s just staying with friends because he had to move out of his Seymour Avenue home after too many people came knocking on his door.

He also told WKYC that he’s not having a hard time finding a job, despite telling the Daily Mail that people don’t want to hire him for his skills.

Ramsey, who rose to Internet fame for a viral TV interview in which he describes rescuing three women who had been held in captivity for years, is now trying to start an online merchandising business on his website, CharlesRamseyLive.com. He’s also made some money from speaking engagements.

Ramsey faced some negative attention in the wake of his heroic rescue when The Smoking Gun revealed his criminal history, including domestic violence charges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.