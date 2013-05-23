Cleveland Kidnapping Hero Charles Ramsey Is Getting Free Burgers For Life

Charles Ramsey, the Cleveland resident who interrupted his Big Mac to help rescue four kidnapping victims, will get burgers for life from a host of Cleveland-area (and one Pennsylvania) restaurants, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.



Here’s the full list:

AMP 150 Washington Place Bistro and Inn Fahrenheit Market Garden Brewery Bier Markt Bar Cento Nano Brew Welshfield Inn Hodges Pura Vida 87 West at Crocker Park Orchard House Flour Allegheny Grille (Pennsylvania)

Hodges, where Ramsey works as a dishwasher, has also created a permanent “Ramsey” burger featuring 8 oz. of Angus beef and a secret sauce.

McDonald’s has said it would “be in touch” with Ramsey but has not yet announced to what end.

The kidnapper, Ariel Castro, could face the death penalty.

