Cleveland Kidnapping 'Hero' Charles Ramsey Used Donations To Buy A BMW And Now He's Broke

Charles Ramsey

The Cleveland man who rose to fame after he appeared on television to tell the story of how he helped rescue three kidnapping victims is now apparently broke and jobless, despite receiving thousands in donations for his heroic efforts.



The Daily Mail got an exclusive interview with Ramsey in which he confirms that he bought a BMW with some of the money he received and is now penniless. He also claims that he is homeless.

Ramsey says no one will hire him and that he’s resorted to borrowing money from relatives. Ramsey clarified that he didn’t take any reward money from the three women who escaped from their captor, Ariel Castro, but that the money he received was from a private donation.

After the women escaped from the Cleveland house they were imprisoned in for years, Ramsey’s interview with a local TV station went viral online.

In the interview, Ramsey said he was eating McDonald’s as he was walking outside and discovered Amanda Berry trying to escape from a door to Castro’s house. He told the news station that he helped her kick out the door. McDonald’s later offered him free food for a year.

