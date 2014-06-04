The Mansion That Belonged To The Inventor Of The Ponzi Scheme Is On Sale For $US3.3 Million

The Colonial-style mansion that briefly belonged to Charles Ponzi, the guy who originated the “ponzi scheme,” is on the market for $US3.3 million, William Alden of the New York Times reports.

The Lexington, Massachusetts home was where Ponzi resided right before his infamous investment scheme collapsed in 1920.

The Italian immigrant, who promised outrageous returns, swindled his investors by paying the earliest ones with incoming money from later investors. Eventually, his scheme collapsed and he was arrested and sentenced to prison.

His former home is definitely picturesque. Now we’re going to take a tour.

