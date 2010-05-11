Philly Fed President: We Need To Get Political Discretion Out Of Too Big To Fail

Gregory White

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President and CEO Charles Plosser was on CNBC discussing financial regulation and when the Fed is likely to allow interests rates to move to 1%.

  • 0:45 Too big to fail is the biggest problem in the financial reform bill, and the more discretion the government has the more dangerous
  • 1:50 Reserve banks are vital for main street banking, not just Wall Street
  • 2:45 Feels the Fed needs to think about what it needs to do to get to 1%

