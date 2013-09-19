Software CEO Explains The Most Important Thing He Learned In The Marine Corps

|This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »
Charles Phillips is the CEO of a nearly $US3 billion New York-based enterprise software company, Infor.
But he’s also an ex-Marine captain, a lawyer, a former Morgan Stanley Wall Street MBA, a computer programmer, and the previous No. 2 guy to Larry Ellison at Oracle.
Watch below Phillips share the invaluable management skills he learned during his time as a Marine — above all the importance of communication — and other leadership lessons about team-building he picked up along the way of his illustrious career.
Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova
