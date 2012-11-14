Rihanna's Shoe Designer Says Gap Stole His Designs

Charles Philip, a shoe designer with customers including Rihanna and Jessica Alba, is suing Gap for allegedly copying some of his designs.



Page Six at the New York Post reports:

“In papers in LA federal court, Charles Philip alleges the mass retailer copied his distinctive designs and even used a similar name for its shoes, which sell for 80 per cent less. “It’s more than [just] one shoe . . . it’s the entire collection,” Philip’s lawyer Andrea E. Bates told us. “This is what you’d expect to find on Canal Street.'”

Gap’s shoes are part of a “Phillip” collection and even include a distinctive stripe in the shoe, the attorney told the Post.

Philip’s complaint against Gap asks for financial damages and for the retail giant to stop manufacturing and selling the shoes.

Gap told the Post that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Here’s one of Philip’s shoes:

Photo: Neiman Marcus

And here’s a slipper Gap is selling (though we’re not sure if it’s from the collection in question):

Photo: Neiman Marcus

DON’T MISS: The Most Outrageous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.