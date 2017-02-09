Former New York Knick Charles Oakley ejected from Knicks game after reportedly going after team owner James Dolan

Former NBA big man and New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley was kicked out of the Knicks-Clippers game on Wednesday after a physical altercation.

Early in the first quarter, play stopped as cameras caught Oakley getting into a shoving match near the court.

He was quickly surrounded by security as he was physically escorted out of the game.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, it appeared to be directed at Knicks owner James Dolan.

ESPN’s Doris Burke said during the broadcast that Oakley was trying to get to Dolan when the incident occurred.

Begley also noted that as Knicks president Phil Jackson tried to calm Oakley down as he was removed from the game, Oakley blamed Dolan for the incident.

Here’s the video of the altercation:

The Knicks released a statement shortly after:

As ESPN’s Mike Breen noted during the incident, Oakley has a bad relationship with the Knicks and the Madison Square Garden company. New York Times’ Scott Cacciola also detailed the estranged relationship, with Oakley saying he tried to mend the relationship.

“I mean, I had at least 15 people try to set up a meeting,” Oakley said. “He won’t meet. I want to sit down to talk to him. I want me and him in a room. And lock the door. Lock that door!”

A man that looked like Charles Oakley just went after Knicks owner James Dolan.

— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley referenced owner James Dolan as Phil Jackson was trying to calm him down. “Dolan did this,” he said.

— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley just shoved MSG security pic.twitter.com/Yo4qJ2O2w5

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 9, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.