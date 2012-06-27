CHARLES NENNER: The S&P Will Sink To 1,235 By Next Week, Gold's Next Stop Is $2,500

Charles Nenner was on Yahoo!’s Breakout with Jeff Mackie. Nenner maintained his $2,500 price target on gold. Additionally, Nenner also thinks stocks will bottom in the next few days. Nenner called the most recent correction of 10 per cent in March, as he stated that a 10-15 per cent correction was in store. Now, Nenner is buying stocks and recommending a timing strategy rather than a buy and hold. He also said that the bond market has topped, and is telling bond investors to proceed with caution. “First people lost their shirts on the stock market then the gold market. I’m afraid that now they’re going to lose a lot of money on their bond positions.”







