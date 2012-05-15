CHARLES NENNER: A Euro Without Greece Is A Currency You Really Want

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Numerous economists have been vying for a Greek exit from the Eurozone. Charles Nenner thinks that the market would react favourably if Greece decided to leave.



I think the markets would react very favourably. The euro would go up because without (Greece) the euro is a currency you really want to own.

The insecurity of the markets have been one of the biggest issues since the start of the Eurozone crisis, with markets constantly going back and forth on slightly good or bad news. Nenner believes that the markets will be thankful for finally knowing exactly what is happening.

I think the markets will be relieved as they’d know exactly what was going on.

