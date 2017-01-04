Charles Manson is out of jail and in hospital

Charles Manson on trial in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that convicted serial killer Charles Manson has been moved out of prison to a hospital.

The 82-year-old is serving nine life sentences for what became known as the “Manson Family” murders which saw nine people killed in a five-week spree in 1969.

A court in 1971 found the murders were carried out by Manson’s followers at his instruction. Manson has been behind bars at several institutions since and has had several requests for early release denied.

TMZ reports he was taken from California’s Corcoran State Prison to “get treatment for an undisclosed ailment” at Bakersfield hospital, an hour away from the prison.

The Los Angeles Times cited an unnamed source as saying Manson was “seriously ill”, but federal and state privacy laws mean details of an inmate’s treatment remain confidential unless the inmate dies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.