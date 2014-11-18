Charles Manson Is Getting Married To A 26-Year-Old Woman With A Matching Scar On Her Forehead

Burton met Manson when she was a teenager. Picture: mansondirect.com

One of the world’s most notorious murderers, Charles Manson, has been issued a marriage license behind bars.

Manson, 80, has nearly three months to marry 26-year-old Afton Elaine Burton, also known as “Star”, who started visiting the former cult leader in jail when she was 19.

In 1969, Manson led his followers to murder seven people, including actress Sharon Tate. Burton told the Associated Press she believed Manson was innocent.

He will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Last year Burton told Rolling Stone she was drawn to Manson because of his environmental stance known as ATWA (air, trees, water and animals).

She runs several websites supporting him and his bid for freedom and once carved an X into her forehead, matching that which Manson carved into his own as a protest during his trial. He changed it to a swastika in later years.

Burton told AP they will be married next month.

“Y’all can know that it’s true,” she said. “It’s going to happen.”

“I love him. I’m with him. There’s all kinds of things.”

