A Teenager Lands A Modelling Contract After Posting Tons Of Selfies To Instagram

If you don’t know the story about how Kate Moss became a supermodel, here’s the abridged version: In 1988, 14-year-old Moss was walking through JFK airport with her mother when Sarah Doukas, the founder of Storm Model Management, spotted her.

After that story, the young and the beautiful were dying to be discovered in malls or in airports.

Thanks to Instagram, teenage-model-wannabes don’t even have to leave their bedrooms to become famous. Just ask Charles Levi, who snagged a modelling contract through his selfie collection.

The 17-year-old from the UK was discovered on Instagram. Photographer Richard Sawyer hailed him as the “young Leo (DiCaprio)” and took a few photos of the teen, who then posted them to his account with Sawyer’s permission. Levi thought maybe someone in the modelling world would see them.

He was right.

It wasn’t long before Jaime McHugh from the Chadwick Modelling Agency offered him a modelling opportunity in a comment on one of the photos:

The Daily Mail reports that “Since being signed, Charles has taken part in four photo shoots including one for the international men’s fashion magazine F**king Young.”

Check out his Instagram.

So far, Levi remains grounded, saying he wants to finish school first and makes sure his shoots don’t interfere with any of his classes.

[via The Daily Mail]

