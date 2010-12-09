Charles Krauthammer: The Professional Left Is Clueless, Obama Is The Big Tax Deal Winner

Obama is receiving support for his tax compromise from an unlikely corner (though, lord knows he’ll probably take whatever he can get right now).



Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer thinks Obama is the big victor in this week’s controversial tax deal. At least from a ‘liberal perspective.’

As Krauthammer tells it, the professional left actually has no idea what’s actually going on.

I think the professional left misunderstands the president and what he’s achieved…look, in the deal with McConnell over the tax cuts he won. He just got the left to agree to a near trillion dollar, a $900 billion second stimulus. All of it paid by Chinese money we borrow. None of it will be paid for, blowing a huge hole in the debt. And he did this without even calling it a stimulus….which will be dispensed in the next two years, which happen to be the two years in the run-up to Obama’s reelection.

[…]

If his presidency ended today he’d be remembered as a President who revolutionised American health care and essentially nationalized 1/6 of the American economy. That’s a big achievement if you’re a liberal.

Vid below.



