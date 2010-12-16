Charles Krauthammer: Sarah Palin Should Have Been Able To Answer Katie Couric's 'Simple' Questions

Just like that Charles Krauthammer nails Sarah Palin‘s biggest problem if she decides to run in 2012: even more troublesome than her lack of policy knowledge is her apparent lack of desire these last two years to acquire any.



But I think in part it’s that she’s not practiced in policy. The Katie Couric interview she originally had was not a gotcha interview. There were fairly simple questions she had trouble answering. I think that damaged her in the eyes of even non-ideological people. Now I would have hoped she’d spend the next years getting really deep into policy and becoming an expert the way a lot of other candidates have done as they mature and approach the presidency. She hasn’t. She has a political star. She’s out there, she’s very attractive both politically and ideologically to a large segment of Republicans. But I think if you want to expand your base you have to get into policy even though it sounds dull.

Meanwhile, these remarks from Bill O’Reilly’s show last night have got to hurt Palin on some level….she frequently links to Krauthammer on her Facebook and Twitter to back up her own (sometimes loosely researched) arguments. Vid below.



