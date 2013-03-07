KRAUTHAMMER: This Is The Moment That Rand Paul Became A National Figure

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer declared tonight that Rand Paul’s epic filibuster of John Brennan’s nomination as CIA Director will be his coming-out moment on a national stage.



Krauthammer called the filibuster, which started just before noon and has lasted through the evening, a “stroke of political genius.”

“He will be remembered,” Krauthammer said of Paul on “Special Report” with Bret Baier.

“This raises his image, and he’s completely sincere about this. This will be a moment that people will say has launched him as a national figure.”

Watch Krauthammer’s comments at the end of the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.