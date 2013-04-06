Charles Krauthammer Shocked A Fox News Panel Into Silence With This Comment About Obama

Fox NewsFox News contributor Charles Krauthammer stunned a network panel into what seemed like an eternity of silence when he suggested that President Barack Obama tries to drive wedge issues because “all he wants is the money.”



The panel was discussing the difficulty Obama has had in pushing his agenda for new gun legislation when Krauthammer suggested that Obama had moved on and realised that “getting a vote” was probably no longer practical.

“All he wants now is the money,” Krauthammer said, prompting a full four seconds of silence.

“You don’t really mean that,” host Chris Wallace finally said.

“Yes. He’s lost on gun control,” Krauthammer said, noting that the only realistic possibility in the Senate now appears to be a bill strengthening background checks.

“And knowing all that, he’s out there exploiting it as an issue. He’s not going to get the solution he wanted, so he’ll make an issue. And that’s the way he operates. He does it on immigration. He does it on a lot of stuff. If you can’t win on a solution or get your way, you turn it into cash. He is excellent at turning stuff into cash.”

Watch the video below, via the Huffington Post:

