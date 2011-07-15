Charles Krauthammer Doesn't Know The Deficit Commission Did Not Issue a Report

Who could blame him? After all, it is hard to get news in Washington, D.C. Yes, yet again someone has referred to a deficit commission report that does not exist. Krauthammer is referring to the report of the commission’s co-chairs, Morgan Stanley director Erskine Bowles and former Wyoming senator Alan Simpson. The commission did not vote on this package by President’s deadline and the co-chairs report would not have gotten the necessary majority in any case. Therefore there is no commission report. This one shouldn’t be hard, even for people who write columns for the Washington Post.



