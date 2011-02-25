Charles Krauthammer: All Hell Could Break Loose In The Middle East After March 11

Columnist Charles Krauthammer recommends you circle the date March 11 on your calendars.



That’s the day, per Facebook, that organisers are hoping to start their own revolution in the Kingdom.

Via The Daily Caller:

“The big one is March 11,” Krauthammer said. “There’s a Facebook call in Saudi Arabia for a day of rage all over Saudi Arabia on March 11. Now, the Saudis have really good intelligence. They are tough. They’re ruthless and they’re effective. There isn’t a lot of anti-government activity in Saudi Arabia.”

If it isn’t foiled though, Krauthammer said such unrest could spell dire consequences for the world economy and would warrant intervention.



