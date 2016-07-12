Charles Koch on supporting Trump or Clinton: It's like voting for cancer or a heart attack

Business Insider/Julie Bort Charles Koch at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference 2016

Billionaire Charles Koch, one of the biggest financial supporters of Republican causes, made headlines in April when he seemed to suggest Hillary Clinton could be preferable to a Republican president.

But alas, he’s not planning on supporting Clinton, he told attendees at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference on Monday, an annual gathering of the Silicon Valley’s elite in Aspen, Colorado.

When asked about his thoughts about the presidential candidates, Koch said, “I see two people that at this point we’re not supporting.”

He’s been such a vocal opponent of presumptive nominee Donald Trump that during an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on the Sunday show “This Week” in April, Koch admitted that “it’s possible” that “another Clinton could be better than another Republican.”

And when pressed in April on if he would throw is support behind her, he said, “We would have to believe her actions would be quite different than her rhetoric.”

But Koch clarified Monday that what he said was that it was “possible” he would support her “if she changed everything she stood for.”

When pressed on how a man of his political influence could be thinking of not even voting in this election, Koch joked: “If I had to vote for cancer or heart attack why would I vote for either?”

