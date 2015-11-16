Injured Panthers player had to buy his own ticket to watch his team play

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has been on the injured reserve since he badly injured his hamstring in Week 3. The Panthers have done fine without him (they are currently 8-0), and Johnson wanted to support his teammates on Sunday in person as they looked to improve to 9-0 against the Tennessee Titans.

But according to Johnson’s Twitter account, in order to watch his teammates in person he had to buy his own ticket.

When u standing in front of the Staduim with no ticket @Panthers smh. Guess I’ll buy my own ticket lol ( serious ) pic.twitter.com/cgXn5ItVJi

— charles johnson (@randywattson) November 15, 2015

Luckily for Johnson, he’s been cleared to return to practice this week, so he’ll likely no longer need to splurge on tickets. In the meantime, let’s hope the Panthers reimburse him!

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.