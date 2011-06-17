This Sculpture Of A Voluptuous Giant Is Taking Shape In The English Countryside

Liz Weiss
Cover

Photo: The Banks Group

Goddess? Angel? Icon?Designer Charles Jencks’ mountain-sized sculpture of the female form, known as “Northumberlandia,” is a little bit of each.

The colossal 1.5 million ton figure will open to the public in 2013, the The Daily Mail reports. She extends across 30 acres of the Blagdon Estate in Northumbria, England.

The voluptuous sculpture is so large that the public will be unable to take in her form at ground level.

However, visitors will be able to take in this full-figured beauty from various viewing platforms along a four-mile path that extends from her face to her ankle.

The 1.5 million ton figure is a work in progress

Source: The Daily Mail

The curvy figure is beginning to take shape -- she'll be complete in 2013

Source: The Daily Mail

Although her form will not be visible from the ground, aeroplanes will provide views of the sculpture

Source: The Daily Mail

A computer generated sketch of the sculpture, which stretches across 30 acres

Source: The Daily Mail

A rendering of her upper half

Source: The Daily Mail

The sculpture is being constructed out of waste from a coal mine

Source: The Daily Mail

She's known as Slag Alice and Fat Slag, among other names

Source: The Daily Mail

The $3.23 million project is privately funded

Source: The Daily Mail

If you like landscaping

Don't miss the secret gardens of New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.