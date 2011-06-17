This Sculpture Of A Voluptuous Giant Is Taking Shape In The English Countryside

Photo: The Banks Group

Goddess? Angel? Icon?Designer Charles Jencks’ mountain-sized sculpture of the female form, known as “Northumberlandia,” is a little bit of each.



The colossal 1.5 million ton figure will open to the public in 2013, the The Daily Mail reports. She extends across 30 acres of the Blagdon Estate in Northumbria, England.

The voluptuous sculpture is so large that the public will be unable to take in her form at ground level.

However, visitors will be able to take in this full-figured beauty from various viewing platforms along a four-mile path that extends from her face to her ankle.

