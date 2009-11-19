ABC's Charles Gibson Says, No, He Does Not Hate Diane Sawyer

Does Charles Gibson loathe Diane Sawyer?



That’s what a Page Six report says, quoting sources as saying, “Charlie has always given Diane the stink eye. He bad-mouths her openly and often.” And on top of that, the sources tell the gossip column, Gibson wanted George Stephanopoulos to replace him at ABC’s “World News” — not Sawyer.

Gibson, who announced his retirement in September, took the opportunity to respond to Page Six:

“This notion that there is some kind of enmity that exists between Diane and me is just silly. We worked together for over seven years, side-by-side . . . We laughed together, cried together (particularly during the time after 9/11), and developed a strong mutual bond.

“I have tremendous respect and fondness for Diane. Diane and I have talked a number of times about the transition and what this job entails. We’re having lunch this week to continue the conversation.”

Sawyer bounces from ABC’s “Good Morning America” to the nightly anchor chair in January. Stephanopoulos, host of the network’s Sunday show “This Week,” is expected to succeed Sawyer at “GMA.”

If anyone doubts Sawyer’s promotion, consider this: Her tremendous broadcast experience and gravitas make her the right candidate for the job. Sawyer snags good interviews — not to mention loyal viewers — and ABC should have made her “World News” anchor years ago.

