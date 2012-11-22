How To Manipulate Consumers Into Craving Your Product

Photo: The Perfect Workout via statigram
Getting a customer to buy your product is one thing. Getting them to buy that product on a weekly basis is another entirely.How to do it >
New York Times business reporter and author Charles Duhigg uncovers the psychology behind what makes customer and employee behaviour turn into habit in his best selling book, The Power Of Habit.
Here are 10 of Duhigg’s best lessons for using the power of routine and habit to grow your business.
Habits put your brain on autopilot until you're so used to the motions that there's no need to think.
Habits are cyclical processes. There's a cue, routine and reward. It's called 'The Habit Loop.'
Almost every American wakes up and brushes their teeth in the morning. The cue could be waking up or feeling like your breath is stale. Then comes the routine of actually brushing your teeth. Finally, the reward of having a clean smile. This process is something most people barely think about.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Toothpaste didn't always exist. In fact it wasn't originally marketed as a way to keep your teeth healthy and clean. People selling toothpaste cued customers by prompting them to run their tongues across their teeth to feel a film. This created the cue and the solution was simple; buy toothpaste and brush your teeth.
The cue created a habit that spread across America and became a routine in most households today. So when people run out of toothpaste, they will always buy more -- creating a product with constant demand.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Febreze was originally marketed with the line 'Gets bad smells out of fabrics' and it targeted people who had really bad smells in their homes like a woman who lived with multiple cats. The product flopped when targeting this type of customer because their senses were dulled and immune to the bad smells.
So, there was no cue and the habit didn't get started. The product got pushed to the back of the closet.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
After doing more research, Febreze changed to the tagline 'Cleans life's smells.' The company showed commercials of women spraying Febreze at the end of their cleaning routine for the refreshing smell that completed the job.
When researchers from Febreze went into customer's homes after the new ads aired, they found that some people started expecting, even craving the Febreze scent. The habit loop was completed and the product ultimately thrived.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Starbucks changed employee reactions to customers by implementing dozens of routines in employee training. The training taught employees about stressful inflections, so when a customer becomes angry, employees use learned habits to move past it.
Instead of reacting badly to a customer, Starbucks employees resort to a habit they learned in training and deal with the customer appropriately. They choose a certain behaviour ahead of time and follow that routine when the cue -- like an angry customer -- arrives.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Within companies there's always conflict, so employees often need to regulate their actions in order to get along and keep the company profit afloat. Routines and habits work because they offer a basic promise and a structure that keeps people in check.
Duhigg explains this with the example of a salesperson who tries to boost his bonus by giving big discounts for large orders. If each salesperson in his firm had no limit on discounts, the company would run out of money. So most sales teams meet to agree on discount limitations -- a habit establishing a basic promise.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Target began building an enormous data warehouse by assigning each shopper an ID code called a 'Guest ID number.' These codes help them keep tabs on how each customer shops. They can even collect data on demographics and family life.
Target uses this data to send catalogues and coupons perfectly timed for each shopping season and specific to each customer. catalogues of scooters and bicycles that would look perfect under the Christmas tree get sent to parents of six-year-old boys, right before the holidays.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Paul O'Neill, formerly CEO of Alcoa, completely transformed his company by implementing a structure similar to the habit loop. It was sparked by the death of a worker who was killed on the job due to a lack of training and instruction. After the accident he used the cue -- employee injury -- to create automatic routine.
He required that any time an employee was injured, the unit president submit a report to O'Neill within 24 hours with a plan on how to make sure the injury never happened again. The reward: those who got promoted were those who embraced the system.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Although the new safety routines O'Neill implemented were not specifically intended to increase Alcoa's profits, they did because as safety precautions and awareness increased, costs came down, quality rose, and productivity skyrocketed.
Alcoa realised they were making more money because if a machine broke down, it was replaced so less people were injured. At the same time, products were made in higher quality because equipment malfunctions were the main cause of subpar aluminium. A safety habit led to higher profits.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Habits do not disappear in changing environments. Once your implement them, they trickle into other areas of your life. Some Alcoa workers found themselves stopping at construction sights on their way home to teach workers proper procedures that they noticed were dangerous.
It's the same as good exercise habits spilling over and making it easier to develop other good habits in your personal life. Whether you let it trickle into your life or other parts of your business, the more positive habits and structures you create, the more come later.
Source: 'The Power of Habit'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.