US

Actually, Municipality Leverage Looks Nothing Like The Subprime Mess With Banks

Gregory White

Charles Doty of Asset Preservation Advisors spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of the muni bond market.

  • 0:35 Most states’ GO bonds are triple A yes, most are. Investment grade muni-bonds are one of the safest investments out there.
  • 1:15 As a bondholder in California, schools get paid first, then bondholders are next. Not a real risk to the bondholder in California, with the incoming cuts. This is not as much a debt issue as an expense issue.
  • 2:12 The default rate is trending lower on munis over the past three years. There are 100,000 issuers in the municipal market. Only .2% of the $3 trillion market is in default. 80% of those bonds in default are coming from the non-riskier sector.
  • 3:00 These municipalities are not leveraged like banks were. They are only borrowing on 3-5% of assessed value; banks were leveraged up to 40%.
  • 4:15 All A rated bonds are not the same. Understanding how those bonds are priced is important. Need to be mindful of downgrades.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.